Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $71.68 million and $5.16 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 423,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,653,438,436 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

