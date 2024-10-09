Drift (DRIFT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12.84 Million

Drift (DRIFT) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Drift token can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Drift has a market capitalization of $116.52 million and approximately $12.84 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Drift has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Drift

Drift launched on November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,375,098 tokens. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol. The official website for Drift is www.drift.trade.

Buying and Selling Drift

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 236,375,098.960178 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.51743215 USD and is down -4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $13,606,841.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

