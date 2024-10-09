Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 7,007 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,378,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378,173 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,902,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 181.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,855,000 after buying an additional 4,947,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,582,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after buying an additional 3,734,595 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.76. 5,839,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,252,441. The company has a market cap of $168.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $33.92.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

