Alternus Clean Energy Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, October 11th (NASDAQ:ALCE)

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Friday, October 11th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

ALCE traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. 12,396,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,744. Alternus Clean Energy has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31.

Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter.

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

