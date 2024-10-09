iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 403,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 144,035 shares.The stock last traded at $25.35 and had previously closed at $25.40.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 86,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.