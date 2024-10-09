South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

South Bow Stock Performance

SOBO stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.11. 3,025,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,450. South Bow has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

