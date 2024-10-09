Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1,741.52 and last traded at C$1,734.00, with a volume of 13666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,745.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,854.17.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,612.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,559.42.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$51.23 by C($0.36). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of C$10.25 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 210.3600973 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fairfax Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,646.93, for a total transaction of C$3,293,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 632 shares in the company, valued at C$1,040,859.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. In related news, Senior Officer Peter Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,646.93, for a total value of C$3,293,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,040,859.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,629.00, for a total transaction of C$814,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,953 shares of company stock worth $11,304,176. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

