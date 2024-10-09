Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.