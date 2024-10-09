Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.04 and last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 255648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Montage Gold from C$1.65 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price objective on Montage Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 target price on Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.49.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$685.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

