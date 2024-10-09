CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 7446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

CI Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.36.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $720.62 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a positive return on equity of 50.83% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

About CI Financial

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1471 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.05%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

