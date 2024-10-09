Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 54500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.51 price target on shares of Monument Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$80.34 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

