Sivota (LON:SIV) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07), with a volume of 1409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £944,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.21.

Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, Apester Ltd. operates a digital experience end-to-end software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, and creators to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

