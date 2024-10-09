Sivota (LON:SIV) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07), with a volume of 1409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).
Sivota Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £944,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.21.
Sivota Company Profile
Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, Apester Ltd. operates a digital experience end-to-end software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, and creators to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sivota
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Sivota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sivota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.