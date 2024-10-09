PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$28.65 and last traded at C$28.65, with a volume of 239856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSK. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.20.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.30.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$135.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 46.81%.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.