CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.70 and last traded at C$19.68, with a volume of 180193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -75.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.47, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of C$985.96 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 4.010142 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

