Sherritt International (TSE:S) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 71668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Sherritt International Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$75.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$51.40 million for the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative return on equity of 20.46% and a negative net margin of 86.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.056213 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.