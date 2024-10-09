MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.72, but opened at $15.24. MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 532 shares traded.
MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 1.3 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34.
About MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.
