Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.64 and last traded at C$14.67, with a volume of 9938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.32.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of C$138.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.33.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$110.09 million for the quarter.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
In other Bridgemarq Real Estate Services news, Director Gitanjli Datt purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,330.00. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.