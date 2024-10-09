Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 58200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Avalon Advanced Materials Trading Up 11.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon Advanced Materials
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.