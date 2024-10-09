Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 58200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Avalon Advanced Materials Trading Up 11.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

