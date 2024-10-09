Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 26114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Titan Medical Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

