Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 26114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Titan Medical Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$5.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.
Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Titan Medical Company Profile
Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Titan Medical
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.