Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.30 and last traded at $54.26, with a volume of 743206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Flowserve Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Flowserve by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

