QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 271000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$5.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.09.

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine property that consists of 22 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.

