DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 50000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$617,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.25.

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.

