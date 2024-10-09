Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $4.25. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 374 shares changing hands.
Qurate Retail Trading Up 1.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 33.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
