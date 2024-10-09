Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 3.98 ($0.05), with a volume of 424880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £14.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Howard White purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,718.23). Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.

