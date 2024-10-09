C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys 8,108 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 423.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

QQQM opened at $201.38 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $207.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.