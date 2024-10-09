First PREMIER Bank Sells 2,678 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675,322 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,498,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,897,000 after buying an additional 225,197 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,946,000 after buying an additional 735,613 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,600,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,364,000 after buying an additional 556,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,134,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,424 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,960,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

