American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 20,082 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $32,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 73,343 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 63,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 46,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.96.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $269.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.88. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $276.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

