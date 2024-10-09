Country Trust Bank Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Country Trust Bank decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55,147 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.1% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $45,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,937. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $79.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.96.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

