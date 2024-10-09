Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,336 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 332,521 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $50,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 23,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Walmart by 366.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 37,909 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $79.71 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $640.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,862,930.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,862,930.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.