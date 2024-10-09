Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Holdings Boosted by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX stock opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

