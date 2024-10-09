Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $16.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,542,000 after buying an additional 2,673,852 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after buying an additional 1,404,141 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,842,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,884,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,045,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $174.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.03. The firm has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

