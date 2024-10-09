ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Announces Dividend of $0.14

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.09.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Stock Performance
Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. 29,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,080. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.79.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Company Profile
