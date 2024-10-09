ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.5907 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.59.

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMNA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 275. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $50.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.14.

About ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN

The ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (AMNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy index, a market-cap-weighted, narrow index of North American MLPs whose distribution is generated from midstream activities. AMNA was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

