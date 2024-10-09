ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.5907 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.59.
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:AMNA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 275. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $50.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.14.
About ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN
