Callan Family Office LLC Takes $314,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 60.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $108,638,000 after purchasing an additional 206,248 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 138.1% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,858,000 after acquiring an additional 27,130 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $244.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $271.00. The stock has a market cap of $781.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.18 and its 200 day moving average is $202.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 13th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.90.

About Tesla

Free Report

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

