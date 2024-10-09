X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN to Issue Dividend of $0.94 (NASDAQ:USOI)

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.9392 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 1.1 %
USOI stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.18. The stock had a trading volume of 63,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,512. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.38. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $83.69.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
