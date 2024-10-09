ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB) Plans Dividend of $0.38

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3842 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Trading Up 0.8 %

MLPB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,046. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04.

Get ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B alerts:

About ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (MLPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 North American energy infrastructure master limited partnerships. MLPB was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.