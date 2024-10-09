Axiom Advisory LLC Acquires 1,704 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 23,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

