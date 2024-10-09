ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4598 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN’s previous dividend of $0.14.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MVRL traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,761. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of mortgage REITs. Leverage is reset quarterly. MVRL was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

