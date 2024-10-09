ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) Plans Dividend of $0.29

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2885 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.23.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Stock Performance

CEFD traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58.

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (CEFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SNET Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund provides monthly 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index of three types of yield-focused CEFs: investment-grade fixed-income, high-yield fixed-income, and option-writing.

