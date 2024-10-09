Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $289,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $2,559,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 67,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MA opened at $497.06 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $501.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $477.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.22.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

