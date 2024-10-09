Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Declares Dividend of $2.31

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 2.3086 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $2.21.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.90. 1,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 million, a P/E ratio of 199.93 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.76 and its 200 day moving average is $151.10. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $134.26 and a 52-week high of $156.70.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
