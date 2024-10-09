Prom Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95.46 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $95.46 million and $3.08 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for $5.23 or 0.00008634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008365 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00014612 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,685.51 or 1.00167877 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.39692214 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $2,741,561.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

