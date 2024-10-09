Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $10.71 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390,083 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,213,000 after buying an additional 1,990,537 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,337,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $177.60 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $179.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

