Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.8% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 178,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $84.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.95.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

