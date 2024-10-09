Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.1% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,565. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,927,257.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 217,592 shares of company stock valued at $35,922,911. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.11.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $165.70 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

