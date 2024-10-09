OpenBlox (OBX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $76,154.95

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenBlox has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $76,154.95 and $13,311.01 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,594,333,333 tokens. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

