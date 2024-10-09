Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Down 60.7% Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 26.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 60.7% lower against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $186,842.95 and $13.45 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008365 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00014612 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,685.51 or 1.00167877 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00010994 USD and is down -26.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $13.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

