MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.22 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $192.64 million and $9.22 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $31.57 or 0.00052117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 33.37509298 USD and is down -5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $12,125,811.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

