Apollo Currency (APL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17.92

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $17.92 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00042578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012930 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

