PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.0761 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $20.99 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,656,872 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

